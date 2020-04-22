Buhari asks Nigeria's chief judge to free prisoners because of coronavirus
President Muhammadu Buhari said inmates with no confirmed criminal cases against them, elderly prisoners, and those who were terminally ill could be discharged.
ABUJA - Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has asked the chief judge to free prison inmates who have been awaiting trial for six years or more to ease overcrowding as the novel coronavirus spreads, a spokesperson said on Tuesday.
A statement quoted Buhari as saying 42% of Nigeria’s 74,000 or so prisoners were awaiting trial. He urged Chief Judge Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad to reduce that number “since physical distancing and self-isolation in such conditions are practically impossible”.
Buhari said inmates with no confirmed criminal cases against them, elderly prisoners, and those who were terminally ill could be discharged.
“Most of these custodial centres are presently housing inmates beyond their capacities and the overcrowded facilities pose a potent threat to the health of the inmates and the public in general in view of the present circumstances, hence the need for urgent steps to bring the situation under control,” he said.
Two weeks ago, Buhari pardoned 2,600 prisoners who were either 60 or older, terminally ill, or had less than six months left to serve of sentences of three years or more.
Nigeria is Africa’s most populous country, with some 200 million people. On Monday it said it had registered 665 cases of the coronavirus and 22 deaths.
Its measures to stop the spread of the virus include closing its borders and locking down the capital Abuja, the commercial hub, Lagos, and the adjacent state, Ogun.
More in Africa
-
'No Pata Pata': Angelique Kidjo redoes Makeba classic for COVID-19 awareness
-
Fifty-two villagers killed by jihadists in northern Mozambique
-
Lesotho’s police minister charged with buying booze during lockdown
-
Madagascar president launches coronavirus 'remedy'
-
eSwatini COVID-19 infections now at 24, with 1 death
-
EFF calls for Lesotho PM Thabane’s immediate resignation
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.