Brand SA board of trustees member suspended after hosting lockdwon party
It's understood an inquiry into Mamorobela's possible misconduct and bringing the organisation into disrepute has been instituted.
JOHANNESBURG - Brand South Africa board of trustees member Tebogo Mamorobela has on Wednesday been suspended after she breached the lockdown regulations.
Charges were laid against her in Limpopo after she allegedly hosted a lockdown party in contravention of government's laws.
Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu has welcomed her suspension.
His spokesperson Nonceba Mhlauli said: “The minister views these allegations in a very serious light, he said it is incumbent for all of us to follow the lockdown regulations, which are intended to save the lives of South Africans. It is for this reason that we fully agree with the decision of the board to implement a full independent inquiry into this matter.”
