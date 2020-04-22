Berlin Marathon will not be held in September
Ethiopia's Kenenisa Bekele won the race for the second time in 2019, missing out on the world record by just two seconds.
BERLIN - The Berlin Marathon will not go ahead as planned on 27 September because of a government ban on large-scale gatherings in the German capital due to the coronavirus pandemic, organisers announced Tuesday.
"We have learned that all events involving more than 5,000 people will be banned until October 24," race officials said in a statement.
"That applies to lots of events, including the Berlin Marathon, which will not be able to take place on September 26-27 as planned," they added, without giving any new dates.
Tens of thousands of runners take part in the event each year. Ethiopia's Kenenisa Bekele won the race for the second time in 2019, missing out on the world record by just two seconds.
More in Sport
-
SA Rugby to make pay cuts and slash spending by R1bn
-
Uefa urges leagues to complete suspended football seasons
-
Australia's Kyrgios no fan of Slams without crowd
-
Cricket Australia warns of 'hundreds of millions' in losses
-
Former Wallabies greats demand leadership change in RA
-
Langeveldt pleased with how bowlers stepped up
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.