View all in Latest
View all in Local
View all in Coronavirus
View all in Politics
View all in Opinion
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
Go

America's hip-hop community takes on coronavirus

Data from Louisiana, Illinois, and Michigan earlier this month showed that African-Americans are dying at a much higher rate than the US population at large.

Americn rapper Nas. Picture: Instagram/@nas
Americn rapper Nas. Picture: Instagram/@nas
one hour ago

NEW YORK - The US hip-hop community is using its bullhorn to bring awareness and money to the battle against the coronavirus as data shows that African-Americans are dying at a disproportionately high rate.

The New York City-based Universal Hip Hop Museum and entertainment company Mass Appeal will host a _Hip Hop Loves NY _livestream on Thursday to honour frontline healthcare workers.

“We can turn the tide in our community,” said rapper Ice-T, who will be taking part along with rappers Chuck D, Nas, Kurtis Blow, Biz Markie, and Kid N Play.

“Be like, yo, you ain’t got on your mask. You out here playing around the streets... they say, somebody who has the coronavirus and isn’t telling anybody. That’s like the guy who got bit by a zombie and hides the bite,” he added.

Data from Louisiana, Illinois, and Michigan earlier this month showed that African-Americans are dying at a much higher rate than the US population at large. Black Americans are more likely to have heart disease, diabetes and high blood pressure, and less access to healthcare.

Vinnie Brown, a member of rap group Naughty By Nature, revealed he experienced COVID-19 symptoms in March when he lost his sense of taste and smell.

“I do see our community mobilizing right now. Everyone’s talking about health regimens. Everyone’s talking about changing their diets. Everyone is talking about just changing for the better,” he said.

Rapper Roxanne Shante is looking forward to not only performing but also watching as a fan.

“I’m gonna get a chance to sit back and see my hip hop brothers and sisters do their thing,” she said.

Organizers said funds raised will be donated to SOMOS Community Care, a network of over 2,500 healthcare providers in New York City, and The Bronx Community Relief Effort.

Timeline

More in Lifestyle

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA