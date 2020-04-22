70,000 more soldiers deployed to help enforce lockdown

The revised expenditure resulting from the army's deployment in the COVID-19 fight now stands at over R4.5 billion.

CAPE TOWN - More than 70,000 additional soldiers will be deployed to help enforce the lockdown to assist government in its fight against COVID-19.

Last month, 2,820 members were deployed to patrol the streets and man roadblocks.

Along with police, the army was deployed to maintain law and order.

As the number of coronavirus infections in the country is rising, so too has the need to tighten measures to control the pandemic.

An additional 73,180 soldiers will be deployed from 2 April until 26 June.

Co-chairperson of Parliament's defence committee, Cyril Xaba: "I can confirm the receipt of the letter that the president has addressed to the joint standing committee on defence, who will meet today to consider this and many other issues."

