Why you should wear a cloth mask & how to do so correctly

JOHANNESBURG - Should you wear a mask when going outside your house? And if so, what type of mask should you wear?

According to government, everyone should wear cloth face masks.

In a statement released on Tuesday, government has clarified why we should wear masks and how to do it the right way.

"The main benefit of everyone wearing a face-mask is to reduce the amount of coronavirus (or Influenza virus) being coughed up by those with the infection thereby reducing its spread through droplets.

"Since some persons with the coronavirus may not have symptoms or may not know they are infected, everyone should wear a face mask."

Commuters travelling in taxis and other forms of public transport, as well as people spending time in spaces where physical distancing is difficult to practice, are particularly encouraged to wear cloth face masks.

However, government said we still needed to be vigilant about hygiene as the use of cloth face masks did not reduce the need for other prevention strategies and should never be promoted separately from hand-washing (or sanitising), physical distancing and other components of cough/sneeze hygiene.

Members of the public have been urged not to use surgical masks and N-95 masks because they are critical supplies that must be reserved for healthcare workers and other medical first responders.

USING A FACE MASK

Cloth face masks need to be worn and cleaned properly:

The face mask must cover the nose and mouth completely. Face masks should not be lowered when speaking, coughing or sneezing.

How to properly use a cloth mask

It is very important that cloth masks are used correctly. Incorrect use might result in users putting themselves at risk of spreading COVID-19.

Guidelines for use are as follows:

1. Only use a mask that has been washed and ironed.

2. Wash your hands before putting the mask on.

3. Place the mask with the correct side facing your face, and ensure that it covers both your nose and mouth properly.

4. Tie the strings behind your head, or if you are using elastic bands, make sure these are tight.

5. Make sure it fits well. Move it around to get the best fit. Never touch the cloth part.

6. Once you have put on the mask, DO NOT TOUCH YOUR FACE again until you take it off.

7. When you take it off, undo the ties, and carefully fold the mask inside out, hold it by the strings/elastic and place the mask in a container reserved for washing the cloth mask.

8. Wash your hands thoroughly and dry before doing anything else.

9. Wash cloth masks with warm soapy water and iron when dry.

10. You must have at least two cloth masks per person so you will be able to wash one and have a clean one ready for use.

11. Masks should be washed with soap and hot water, rinsed thoroughly and ironed.

Watch the video below to see how to make your own cloth mask: