COVID-19: Ramaphosa to address the nation at 8.30 pm
The president’s address follows a Cabinet meeting on Monday that discussed ways to strengthen the country’s socio-economic recovery plan.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa will addressing the nation at 8.30 pm on Tuesday on additional economic and social relief measures that form part of the national response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
All Cabinet clusters were asked to work together to come up with a single document outlining the key priorities of South Africa’s plan to help citizens and businesses survive the crisis.
“The president’s address flows from recent deliberations at Cabinet, the national coronavirus command council, the president’s coordinating council, and the national economic development and labour council, among others,” Presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko said in an earlier statement.
Ahead of his address, some economists say the president needed to also have a post-COVID-19 plan to help pickup the ailing economy.
Since the lockdown, many South Africans have been left without an income resulting in a looming economic crisis and a recession, which Finance Minister Tito Mboweni told the country to prepare for.
The country is now on its 26th day of lockdown.
