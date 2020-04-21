USAf: All universities will restructure 2020 academic year

Some institutions have started their academic programme for the second semester.

JOHANNESBURG - Student organisations have slammed universities for resuming with online classes despite thousands of students being ill-equipped.

Some institutions have started their academic programme for the second semester. But, the South African Students Congress (Sasco) said on Monday many students didn’t have the required IT equipment.

However, Universities South Africa (USAf) spokesperson Ahmed Bala said on Monday students would be given an equal opportunity to complete the academic year.

“There are students who won’t be able to participate in online learning as effectively as one would like. But what the universities have all committed themselves to is to fully restructure the academic year, even if it means going [into] 2021 to ensure that every single student has a chance of completing the academic year,” he said.