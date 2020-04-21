View all in Latest
View all in Local
View all in Coronavirus
View all in Politics
View all in Opinion
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
Go

UN member states demand 'equitable' access to future COVID-19 vaccines

The resolution also highlights the "crucial leading role" played by the World Health Organisation, which has faced criticism from Washington and others about its handling of the pandemic.

The United Nations flag. Picture: @UNFCCC/Twitter
The United Nations flag. Picture: @UNFCCC/Twitter
3 hours ago

UNITED NATIONS - The 193 members of the UN General Assembly on Monday adopted by consensus a resolution that calls for "equitable, efficient and timely" access to any future vaccines developed to fight coronavirus.

The resolution also highlights the "crucial leading role" played by the World Health Organisation, which has faced criticism from Washington and others about its handling of the pandemic.

The resolution, which was drafted by Mexico and received US support, calls for strengthening the "scientific international cooperation necessary to combat COVID-19 and to bolster coordination," including with the private sector.

The call for cooperation comes as research laboratories and pharmaceutical manufacturers launch expensive efforts to develop vaccines and other therapeutics that could be critical in fighting the pandemic, which has already killed more than 167,000 people and sent world economies into tailspin.

The resolution asks Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to "to identify and recommend options, including approaches to rapidly scaling manufacturing and strengthening supply chains that promote and ensure fair, transparent, equitable, efficient and timely access to and distribution of preventive tools, laboratory testing, reagents and supporting materials, essential medical supplies, new diagnostics, drugs and future COVID-19 vaccines."

It also asks that such measures to develop and share treatments and vaccines are taken "with a view to making them available to all those in need, in particular in developing countries."

The resolution is the second adopted by the assembly about the new coronavirus pandemic.

The first one, adopted earlier this month, also called for international cooperation in fighting the spread of the disease.

The smaller UN Security Council has still not been able to agree on either of two draft resolutions - one proposed by Tunisia and the other by France - that would support the call made by Guterres last month for a global ceasefire as the world fights the pandemic.

French and Tunisian representatives have since begun to merge the two drafts, according to diplomatic sources.

Unlike in the Security Council, resolutions adopted by the General Assembly are not binding but can have important political influence.

The resolution adopted Monday comes as countries have taken sometimes disparate actions in the fight against the virus.

Timeline

More in World

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA