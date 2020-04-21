View all in Latest
Trump to sign order to suspend immigration into US

The United States has by far the world’s largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, with more than 774,000 infections, up 20,000 on Monday.

FILE: US President Donald Trump speaks to the press as he meets with Finland's President Sauli Niinisto (not shown) in the Oval Office of the White House on 2 October 2019 in Washington, DC. Picture: AFP
FILE: US President Donald Trump speaks to the press as he meets with Finland's President Sauli Niinisto (not shown) in the Oval Office of the White House on 2 October 2019 in Washington, DC. Picture: AFP
3 hours ago

WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump said on Monday he will be signing an executive order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

“In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States,” Trump said in a tweet late on Monday.

The development comes as the US death toll from the virus topped 42,000 on Monday, according to a Reuters tally.

The United States has by far the world’s largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, with more than 774,000 infections, up 20,000 on Monday.

The US economy has ground to a standstill due to the coronavirus and more than 22 million people have applied for unemployment benefits in the last month.

Timeline

More in World

