Traditional healers concerned by impact of COVID-19 burials on victims' families

Due to the lockdown regulations in place to stop the spread of the coronavirus, families are not allowed to conduct certain traditional ceremonies aimed at pleasing the ancestors.

JOHANNESBURG - The Traditional Healers Organisation (THO) on Monday said it was concerned that in the absence of cultural rituals for those who have died from COVID-19, families would suffer financial and psychological distress leading to conflict in communities.

Fifty-eight people have died from coronavirus in South Africa out of 3,300 confirmed cases.

Washing the body, slaughtering a cow, and always accompanying the deceased - these are just some of the practices usually performed at a traditional funeral, but without these important rituals many families fear their loved one’s spirits won’t be able to rest.

The THO’s Phephsile Maseko said it would cost families more to perform these rituals after the burial.

“We need to do a lot of appeasing rituals to bring back the spirit of the deceased loved one,” Maseko said.

Maseko said without cultural rituals, the spirit of the deceased would be restless.

“It will mean that this spirit that is supposed to be rested is just going everywhere and causing problems because they want attention,” she said.

This problem is not unique to South Africa with many people who have lost their loved ones in other parts of the continent also unable to travel for proper ceremonies.

