Top EC ANC official set for bail application after breaching lockdown

CAPE TOWN - A top African National Congress (ANC) official in the Eastern Cape is expected to apply for bail later this week after he was arrested for contravening lockdown regulations.

Madoda Papiyana, who's the ANC's chief whip in the Chris Hani District Municipality, appeared in the Cala magistrates court on Monday.

The 39-year-old man was stopped during a roadblock between Elliot and Cala last Friday but he fled.

Officers gave chase and he was stopped in Ngcobo.

Police discovered he was drunk and they found an assortment of alcohol in his vehicle.

The National Prosecuting Authority's Luxolo Tyali: "The case was postponed to 23 April. It has transpired that he has an outstanding warrant of arrest for a speeding fine in the Free State. So he will have to appear in the Brandfort magistrates court first and then he'll come back to Cala for his bail application."

