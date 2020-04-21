Top EC ANC official set for bail application after breaching lockdown
Madoda Papiyana was stopped during a roadblock between Elliot and Cala last Friday but he fled.
CAPE TOWN - A top African National Congress (ANC) official in the Eastern Cape is expected to apply for bail later this week after he was arrested for contravening lockdown regulations.
Madoda Papiyana, who's the ANC's chief whip in the Chris Hani District Municipality, appeared in the Cala magistrates court on Monday.
The 39-year-old man was stopped during a roadblock between Elliot and Cala last Friday but he fled.
Officers gave chase and he was stopped in Ngcobo.
Police discovered he was drunk and they found an assortment of alcohol in his vehicle.
The National Prosecuting Authority's Luxolo Tyali: "The case was postponed to 23 April. It has transpired that he has an outstanding warrant of arrest for a speeding fine in the Free State. So he will have to appear in the Brandfort magistrates court first and then he'll come back to Cala for his bail application."
For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.
More in Local
-
Inmates complaining about COVID-19 measures being opportunistic - dept
-
Parliament to officially resume business through virtual meetings
-
COVID-19 deaths: Nafupa calls on govt to train more undertakers
-
USAf: All universities will restructure 2020 academic year
-
Jacob Zuma's new lawyer says his services not for free
-
CARTOON: Roast Chicken, Chardonnay and a dash of Perspective
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.