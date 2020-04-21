View all in Latest
Taxi industry must ensure COVID-19 prevention practiced - Mamabolo

Gauteng Roads and Transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo visited the Sedibeng District Municipality to assess whether taxi operators were adhering to government’s regulations.

People queue for taxis at the Baragwanath taxi rank on 27 March 2020. Picture: Kgomotso Modie/EWN
People queue for taxis at the Baragwanath taxi rank on 27 March 2020. Picture: Kgomotso Modie/EWN
20 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Roads and Transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo on Monday said it was up to taxi leaders to ensure that COVID-19 preventative measures are implemented on public transport.

Mamabolo visited the Sedibeng District Municipality to assess whether taxi operators were adhering to government’s regulations.

He said taxi ranks were equipped to ensure that all public transport operators sanitised their hands, drivers disinfected their vehicles and that they wore the correct personal protective equipment when ferrying commuters.

“And if the numbers were to increase at the taxi ranks, I can assure you we are ready because every part of the province’s taxi ranks is being serviced and the machinery is in full force,” he said.

For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.

