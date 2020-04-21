Taxi industry must ensure COVID-19 prevention practiced - Mamabolo
Gauteng Roads and Transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo visited the Sedibeng District Municipality to assess whether taxi operators were adhering to government’s regulations.
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Roads and Transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo on Monday said it was up to taxi leaders to ensure that COVID-19 preventative measures are implemented on public transport.
Mamabolo visited the Sedibeng District Municipality to assess whether taxi operators were adhering to government’s regulations.
Today we were in @SedibengDM in @EmfuleniLM I was very happy with the collaboration of all stakeholders yo prioritize the safety of the commuter. Together WE WILL defeat this virus #StayAtHome #GrowingGautengTogether pic.twitter.com/BUzhGJnn0q— Jacob Mamabolo (@JacobMamaboloSA) April 20, 2020
He said taxi ranks were equipped to ensure that all public transport operators sanitised their hands, drivers disinfected their vehicles and that they wore the correct personal protective equipment when ferrying commuters.
“And if the numbers were to increase at the taxi ranks, I can assure you we are ready because every part of the province’s taxi ranks is being serviced and the machinery is in full force,” he said.
For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.
