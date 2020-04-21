View all in Latest
Police yet to make arrests for the assault, burning of Khayelitsha man

His attackers had accused him of being part of a group that robbed people and broke into houses in the BM section.

FILE: He was attacked and set alight by an angry mob last Friday and succumbed to his injuries. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter.
FILE: He was attacked and set alight by an angry mob last Friday and succumbed to his injuries. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter.
21 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Police have yet to arrest those responsible for the murder of a Khayelitsha man who was a victim of a vigilante attack.

His attackers had accused him of being part of a group that robbed people and broke into houses in the BM section.

He was attacked and set alight by an angry mob last Friday and succumbed to his injuries.

The police's Frederick van Wyk said the man's body was found in an open field.

“According to our reports, police members received a complaint and on arrival on the scene they found a male body who was assaulted and burnt. The body was certified dead by authorities and taken to a mortuary and an investigation continues.”

Timeline

More in Local

