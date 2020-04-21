Sakeliga to continue legal bid to get cooked food ban lifted despite govt stance
The Cooperative Governance Department on Monday gazetted regulations to clarify government's stance on the matter, saying that the sale of cooked, hot food at supermarkets has been completely prohibited.
JOHANNESBURG - With government gazetting its decision not to allow the sale of cooked food, business group Sakeliga said that it would continue with its legal bid to have the ban lifted.
The Cooperative Governance Department on Monday gazetted regulations to clarify government's stance on the matter.
The sale of cooked, hot food at supermarkets has been completely prohibited.
Sakeliga said that when their legal team approached government for a response on the sale of cooked food, the Trade and Industry Department asked to be given until Wednesday to respond.
But on Monday, government officially gazetted the regulation prohibiting the sale of these foods.
Sakeliga said that they are disappointed with the route government had taken, adding that it was clear that this decision had already been made at the weekend.
Legal analyst Daniel du Plesiss said that they were still referring this matter to their team.
"There's no real reason to go to court about this so our best-case scenario is the minister acknowledging that the actual activities he's attempting to stop are not prohibited in terms of the regulations and apart from that, there's no real reason to prohibit them and therefore they shouldn't be prohibited."
He said that they hoped to reach an appropriate balance between safety and sustainability together with government.
WATCH: COVID-19 Situation Desk - 20 April 2020 PM
For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.
More in Local
-
COVID-19 hot spots will determine whether lockdown lifted – testing committee
-
Competition Commission warns stores against inflating prices
-
Inmates complaining about COVID-19 measures being opportunistic - dept
-
Parliament to officially resume business through virtual meetings
-
Top EC ANC official set for bail application after breaching lockdown
-
COVID-19 deaths: Nafupa calls on govt to train more undertakers
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.