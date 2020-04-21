Sakeliga to continue legal bid to get cooked food ban lifted despite govt stance

The Cooperative Governance Department on Monday gazetted regulations to clarify government's stance on the matter, saying that the sale of cooked, hot food at supermarkets has been completely prohibited.

JOHANNESBURG - With government gazetting its decision not to allow the sale of cooked food, business group Sakeliga said that it would continue with its legal bid to have the ban lifted.

The Cooperative Governance Department on Monday gazetted regulations to clarify government's stance on the matter.

The sale of cooked, hot food at supermarkets has been completely prohibited.

Sakeliga said that when their legal team approached government for a response on the sale of cooked food, the Trade and Industry Department asked to be given until Wednesday to respond.

But on Monday, government officially gazetted the regulation prohibiting the sale of these foods.

Sakeliga said that they are disappointed with the route government had taken, adding that it was clear that this decision had already been made at the weekend.

Legal analyst Daniel du Plesiss said that they were still referring this matter to their team.

"There's no real reason to go to court about this so our best-case scenario is the minister acknowledging that the actual activities he's attempting to stop are not prohibited in terms of the regulations and apart from that, there's no real reason to prohibit them and therefore they shouldn't be prohibited."

He said that they hoped to reach an appropriate balance between safety and sustainability together with government.

