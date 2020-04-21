Ramaphosa to address nation tonight on expanded COVID-19 economic, social relief
The president’s address follows a Cabinet meeting on Monday that discussed ways to strengthen the country’s socio-economic recovery plan.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to address the nation on Tuesday evening on additional economic and social relief measures that form part of the national response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
The president’s address follows a Cabinet meeting on Monday that discussed ways to strengthen the country’s socio-economic recovery plan.
All Cabinet clusters were asked to work together to come up with a single document outlining the key priorities of South Africa’s plan to help citizens and businesses survive the crisis.
“The President’s address flows from recent deliberations at Cabinet, the National Coronavirus Command Council, the President’s Coordinating Council, and the National Economic Development and Labour Council, among others,” Presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko said in a statement.
Diko said the Presidency would during the course of the day announce the time of Ramaphosa’s address, which would be broadcast on radio and television and be live-streamed.
It remains to be seen just how far government’s socio-economic recovery plan will be able to go to help the country get back on its feet once this pandemic is under control.
Additional reporting by Mia Lindeque.
