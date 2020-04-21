Pick n Pay to reopen Alex Mall store after deep cleaning process

The supermarket, which provides essential goods, was shut down after two workers tested positive for COVID-19.

JOHANNESBURG - Pick n Pay said on Monday it would reopen its Alex Mall branch once the deep cleaning of the store was completed.

At least two other Pick n Pay stores were forced to close after there were confirmed cases of the virus.

The employees, who had been in close contact with those who tested positive for COVID-19, were sent into self-quarantine while all other workers were screened for the virus. The store was also closed for deep cleaning and sanitisation.

Pick n Pay insisted that it had several prevention measures at its stores, including the provision of face masks and the frequent washing of hands.

The retailer said it was unclear when its deep cleaning would be completed, and the store would only reopen thereafter.

