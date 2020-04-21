Parliament to officially resume business through virtual meetings

Since social distancing is the new norm, the meetings would be held through video platforms.

CAPE TOWN - Tuesday will mark the first day back for many Members of Parliament (MPs) since the coronavirus pandemic arrived in the country.

MPs have been away since early March but would officially resume business, with several meetings of oversight committees of both the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces (NCOP).

Parliament resembled a ghost town on Monday, with only a handful of police officers roaming around the precinct. The gates to the legislature remained closed to everyone except essential staff and contractors.

Nevertheless, MPs would be hard at work this week, albeit virtually and from the relative comfort of their homes.

Tuesday would see a joint meeting of the Human Settlement, Water and Sanitisation Department and Cogta.

Minister Lindiwe Sisulu is expected to brief the meeting about her department’s initiatives in the face of the pandemic.

Not all planned committees would take place though, notably, the portfolio committee on police had to postpone its virtual meeting to discuss police abuse during lockdown.

