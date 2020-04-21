Over 2.5 mln confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide – AFP tally

-
SA's COVID-19 deaths still at 58 with 1,055 recoveriesLocal
-
Hitler images disrupt Holocaust survivor's Zoom talkWorld
-
NGOs face challenges while softening blow of COVID-19 for ordinary citizensLocal
-
Trump vows immigration halt as virus roils world economyWorld
-
Lawyers approach ConCourt after Alex man killed allegedly by soldiersLocal
-
Lifting ban on sale of alcohol, cigarette 'will undermine crux of lockdown'Local
-
NGOs face challenges while softening blow of COVID-19 for ordinary citizensLocal
-
Lawyers approach ConCourt after Alex man killed allegedly by soldiersLocal
-
Lifting ban on sale of alcohol, cigarette 'will undermine crux of lockdown'Local
-
COVID-19: Ramaphosa addresses nation at 8.30 pmLocal
-
Lockdown: Over 5,000 foreigners repatriated from CT in AprilLocal
-
COVID-19 infections now sitting at 3,465, deaths remain at 58 in SALocal
-
KZN has plan outside Sisulu's informal settlement de-densification strategyLocal
-
Can the 2020 academic year be saved? – Nzimande and team brief Parly committeeLocal
-
Steenhuisen: Impact of COVID-19 to be felt for at least 2 yearsPolitics
-
NGOs face challenges while softening blow of COVID-19 for ordinary citizensLocal
-
Trump vows immigration halt as virus roils world economyWorld
-
Uefa urges leagues to complete suspended football seasonsSport
-
Lifting ban on sale of alcohol, cigarette 'will undermine crux of lockdown'Local
-
Over 2.5 mln confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide – AFP tallyWorld
-
COVID-19: Ramaphosa addresses nation at 8.30 pmLocal
-
Lockdown: Over 5,000 foreigners repatriated from CT in AprilLocal
-
COVID-19 infections now sitting at 3,465, deaths remain at 58 in SALocal
-
KZN has plan outside Sisulu's informal settlement de-densification strategyLocal
-
Parliament to officially resume business through virtual meetingsPolitics
-
EFF calls for Lesotho PM Thabane’s immediate resignationAfrica
-
EC ANC chief whip in court for drunk driving, breaking lockdown rulesLocal
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: Ramaphosa's targeted plan to helpOpinion
-
Gauteng Cogta MEC Maile to meet with mayors over land invasionsPolitics
-
COVID-19 socio-economic recovery plan top of agenda at Cabinet meetingPolitics
-
Political parties react to Ramaphosa’s refusal to lift alcohol banPolitics
-
COVID-19 challenges loom as Parliament seeks to play catch-upPolitics
-
Parly probe into Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office to resume after lockdownPolitics
-
RAMAPHOSA: Lockdown has gravely exacerbated SA's inequality problemOpinion
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Procrastination during COVID-19 - laughing through lockdownOpinion
-
ANALYSIS: The big asks Africa needs to table with the IMF & World BankOpinion
-
CYRIL RAMAPHOSA: Some seek to exploit lockdown for crime, preying on the weakLocal
-
ANALYSIS: How to think straight during a crisisOpinion
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Lockdown diaries: Alone together, everywhereOpinion
-
EXPLAINER: COVID-19 tax relief: a snapshot of what’s out thereOpinion
-
HLENGIWE MKHIZE: Women face a double burden in coronavirus crisisOpinion
-
SIHLE ZIKALALA: The dangers of stigmatising COVID-19 are deadlyOpinion
-
Pick n Pay to reopen Alex Mall store after deep cleaning processBusiness
-
Lockdown sees SA wine industry losing R200m a week on exportsBusiness
-
Numsa: Comair must use UIF funding instead of asking workers to take leaveBusiness
-
Ramaphosa to address nation tonight on expanded COVID-19 economic, social reliefBusiness
-
Rand steady, oil crash in focusBusiness
-
Competition Commission warns stores against inflating pricesBusiness
-
Govt given deadline to respond to FITA request to lift ban on cigarettes salesBusiness
-
US oil bounces after crash but Asia stocks suffer big lossesBusiness
-
Rand firms as focus turns to fiscal measures, stocks dipBusiness
Eminem celebrates 12 years of sobriety
-
'One World' celebrity special for coronavirus draws 21 million AmericansLifestyle
-
Apple Music expands to 52 new countries in global services pushBusiness
-
Germany's Oktoberfest scrapped over virus in blow to beer industryLifestyle
-
Muted celebrations as Queen turns 94Lifestyle
-
Duchess Meghan hopes 'Elephant' documentary will inspire othersLifestyle
-
Prince Philip thanks key workers amid coronavirus pandemicLifestyle
-
Kabza de Small, DJ Zinhle among hardest hit as piracy soars during lockdownLifestyle
-
Novelist Deon Meyer looks back at his 2016 virus thrillerLifestyle
-
Beyoncé says coronavirus is 'killing black people at an alarming rate'Lifestyle
-
Australia's Kyrgios no fan of Slams without crowdSport
-
Cricket Australia warns of 'hundreds of millions' in lossesSport
-
Former Wallabies greats demand leadership change in RASport
-
Langeveldt pleased with how bowlers stepped upSport
-
Families sue helicopter firm in Kobe Bryant crashSport
-
Tokyo 2020 asks IOC to remove Abe comment regarding Olympic costsSport
-
Nadal frustrated by tennis lockdown, Federer happy with surgery recoverySport
-
T20 World Cup contingency plans and COVID-19 impact top ICC agendaSport
-
La Liga, Spanish FA agree training restart protocolSport
-
CARTOON: What Next?Local
-
CARTOON: Hot Cross BunnyLocal
-
CARTOON: 5G or not 5G? That is the questionLocal
-
CARTOON: All hail our MARVELous heroes!Local
-
CARTOON: Fever PitchLocal
-
CARTOON: Monopoly, the Quarantine EditionBusiness
-
CARTOON: Your Country Needs You...Local
-
CARTOON: Stand Together! (Ts&Cs Apply)Local
-
CARTOON: Antisocial DistancingLocal
- Tue
- 26°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 28°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 27°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 21°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 21°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 21°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 20°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 18°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 29°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 27°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 27°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 27°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 27°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 28°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 30°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 17°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 17°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 16°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 18°C
- 14°C
Over 2.5 mln confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide – AFP tally
There have been 2,503,429 recorded cases and 172,551 deaths around the world.
PARIS – Over 2.5 million people have been confirmed to have contracted the coronavirus worldwide, with 80% of cases in Europe and the United States, according to an AFP tally Tuesday based on official figures.
There have been 2,503,429 recorded cases and 172,551 deaths around the world. Europe, the most affected continent, has 1,230,522 official infections and 108,797 fatalities, while the US, the country where COVID-19 is spreading most rapidly, has 788,920 cases and 42,458 deaths.
However these figures likely reflect just a fraction of the actual number of cases, as many countries only test the most serious cases.
Timeline
-
LIVE BLOG: Ramaphosa gives latest coronavirus update37 minutes ago
-
SA's COVID-19 deaths still at 58 with 1,055 recoveries17 minutes ago
-
NGOs face challenges while softening blow of COVID-19 for ordinary citizens22 minutes ago
-
Trump vows immigration halt as virus roils world economy28 minutes ago
More in World
-
Hitler images disrupt Holocaust survivor's Zoom talk20 minutes ago
-
Trump vows immigration halt as virus roils world economy28 minutes ago
-
Coronavirus very likely of animal origin, no sign of lab manipulation - WHO7 hours ago
-
US oil bounces after crash but Asia stocks suffer big losses15 hours ago
-
Trump to sign order to suspend immigration into US15 hours ago
-
UN member states demand 'equitable' access to future COVID-19 vaccines15 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.