Over 2.5 mln confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide – AFP tally

There have been 2,503,429 recorded cases and 172,551 deaths around the world.

Employees wearing security outfits carry the coffin of a person who presumably died from the new coronavirus at a cemetery in Guayaquil, Ecuador on April 1, 2020. Residents of Guayaquil, in Ecuador's southwest, express outrage over the way the government has responded to the numerous deaths related to the novel coronavirus, COVID-19. Picture: AFP
Employees wearing security outfits carry the coffin of a person who presumably died from the new coronavirus at a cemetery in Guayaquil, Ecuador on April 1, 2020. Residents of Guayaquil, in Ecuador's southwest, express outrage over the way the government has responded to the numerous deaths related to the novel coronavirus, COVID-19. Picture: AFP
one hour ago

PARIS – Over 2.5 million people have been confirmed to have contracted the coronavirus worldwide, with 80% of cases in Europe and the United States, according to an AFP tally Tuesday based on official figures.

There have been 2,503,429 recorded cases and 172,551 deaths around the world. Europe, the most affected continent, has 1,230,522 official infections and 108,797 fatalities, while the US, the country where COVID-19 is spreading most rapidly, has 788,920 cases and 42,458 deaths.

However these figures likely reflect just a fraction of the actual number of cases, as many countries only test the most serious cases.

