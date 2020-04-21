Nzimande: Online learning continues to be a key challenge during lockdown
Minister Blade Nzimande, together with others in the sector, have been briefing Parliament’s higher education portfolio committee on plans to rescue the 2020 academic year.
JOHANNESBURG - Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande said online education continued to be a key challenge during the lockdown.
Nzimande, together with others in the sector, have been briefing Parliament’s higher education portfolio committee on Tuesday on plans to rescue the 2020 academic year.
Nzimande said his department was prioritising the role of information and communication technology in the higher education sector to ensure students have access to learning material.
The minister has told Parliament’s higher education committee he was in the process of assessing the online capacity and would be meeting with the leadership of all universities and TVET colleges.
“There are also poor students amongst the private higher education sector.”
Nzimande said his department was also speaking to cell phone companies to discuss zero ratings and data on educational materials.
The minister said in the light of the COVID-19 outbreak, the academic year had to be reorganised in a bid to save the 2020 learning calendar.
More in Local
-
Sisulu outlines preliminary plan for relocating informal settlements residents
-
Masuku visits Lenasia South community during COVID-19 testing drive
-
Pick n Pay to reopen Alex Mall store after deep cleaning process
-
Lockdown sees SA wine industry losing R200m a week on exports
-
Nehawu claims another KZN Netcare facility facing COVID-19 outbreak
-
Patel explains why hot foods can't be sold during lockdown
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.