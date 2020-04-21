View all in Latest
View all in Local
View all in Coronavirus
View all in Politics
View all in Opinion
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
Go

Nzimande: Online learning continues to be a key challenge during lockdown

Minister Blade Nzimande, together with others in the sector, have been briefing Parliament’s higher education portfolio committee on plans to rescue the 2020 academic year.

FILE: Minister of Higher Education, Science and Technology Blade Nzimande. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN.
FILE: Minister of Higher Education, Science and Technology Blade Nzimande. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN.
32 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande said online education continued to be a key challenge during the lockdown.

Nzimande, together with others in the sector, have been briefing Parliament’s higher education portfolio committee on Tuesday on plans to rescue the 2020 academic year.

Nzimande said his department was prioritising the role of information and communication technology in the higher education sector to ensure students have access to learning material.

The minister has told Parliament’s higher education committee he was in the process of assessing the online capacity and would be meeting with the leadership of all universities and TVET colleges.

“There are also poor students amongst the private higher education sector.”

Nzimande said his department was also speaking to cell phone companies to discuss zero ratings and data on educational materials.

The minister said in the light of the COVID-19 outbreak, the academic year had to be reorganised in a bid to save the 2020 learning calendar.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA