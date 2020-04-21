Numsa: Comair must use UIF funding instead of asking workers to take leave

Comair told the media that it could not afford to pay employees their full salaries and that workers should go on leave and unpaid leave.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) said that Comair must use funding from the UIF instead of forcing workers to go on leave during the lockdown.

Comair, which owns airline Kulula.com and operates British Airways, told Fin24 that it could not afford to pay employees their full salaries and that workers should go on leave and unpaid leave.

But Numsa said that it was appalling that Comair was responding to the media but not unions on its decisions.

Numsa issued a statement over the weekend when it first found out that Comair was planning to force employees to take leave during the lockdown.

National spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola: "We wrote to them asking them why they would take the horrendous decision telling workers to depend on their leave days in order to cover for the lockdown when as unions we worked with the management to ensure that they get funding from the UIF for temporary employee relief."

Hlubi-Majola said that Numsa had asked Comair to engage unions but the group has decided to speak in the media.

"This speaks directly to the tyrannical and dictatorial culture we’ve been saying has been prevailing at Comair ever since Ms Wrenelle Stander took over as CEO - she does not consult workers or unions."

Numsa said that it was also surprised that Comair was now saying in the media that its recent notice of retrenchments to staff was due the coronavirus when they told unions that the decision had nothing to do with the virus.