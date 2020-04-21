NGOs face challenges while softening blow of COVID-19 for ordinary citizens

Organisations and the public have been working together to offer support for the homeless, impoverished and elderly who are struggling to cope.

JOHANNESBURG – Non-profit and civil organisations providing food hampers to those in need during the lockdown have named finances, low volunteer numbers and crowd control as some of the major challenges they are facing.

Eyewitness News has joined four organisations over the past week.

Non-profit organisations including Supply Development Initiative, Islamic Relief South Africa, Soul Food Africa and Nosh Food Rescue have been packing and distributing food hampers for the poor over the last two weeks.

They say with only essential workers allowed out, waste pickers, nannies and casual workers have been facing days without food.

Food co-ordinator with Nosh Food Rescue Philippe Frydman said the major difficulty when handing out food is maintaining social distancing.

“When you have 400 people who are starving, it’s always difficult to ask them to stay a meter apart.”

Ashraf Soomra, core volunteer at Islamic relief SA, said the lockdown had impacted finances and the number of volunteers who could work on each day.

“If it was a normal situation when we are packing, we would have 50 to 100 volunteers.”

Food hampers from these organisations are going out almost every day to different areas around Gauteng.

