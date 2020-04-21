Masuku visits Lenasia South community during COVID-19 testing drive

Government has been on a nationwide drive in different parts of the country, testing members of the public for the virus.

JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku has joined health workers in Lenasia south to test and screen residents for COVID-19.

The province remains the epicenter in the country of coronavirus with 1,170 confirmed infections and seven deaths.

Government has been on a nationwide drive in different parts of the country, testing members of the public for the virus.

Lenasia South residents have gathered at the makeshift testing centre that has been set up at the local sports ground, testing for COVID-19.

Nurse taking COVID-19 samples at the Lenasia South Hospital. EN #coronavirusInSouthAfrica pic.twitter.com/gdkAoreRpu — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 21, 2020

Health officials have started with their work, attending to residents.

Social distancing practices are being applied with those standing in a queue maintaining a 1m distance from each other.

Several testing tents have been erected here to avoid long ques and stampede.

Residents are also being tested for high blood pressure and are being given the flu vaccine.

