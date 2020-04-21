Man accused of killing Delvina Europa (6) set for August court appearance

Little Delvina Europa's murder rocked the Overberg town in March last year.

CAPE TOWN - An Elim man accused of the rape and murder of a six-year-old girl in the area is expected to appear in the Western Cape High Court in August.

The child's body was found among bushes behind a school in the area days after her aunt had reported her missing.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said that rape and murder accused Reagen Zietsman may enter into a plea and sentencing agreement when he next appeared in court on 11 August.

Zietsman on Monday appeared in absentia, in line with government regulations to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Delvina was last seen alive by her aunt on 24 March 2019. The girl was meant to stay over at a neighbour’s house to catch a lift with them to visit her father in Cape Town the following day.

But Delvina never left the Overberg town. Her body was found among bushes behind a school in the community hours before Zietsman's arrest.

The accused was known to the deceased, who was the fifth child murdered in the Overberg region since 2013.