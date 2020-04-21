Lockdown sees SA wine industry losing R200m a week on exports
At present, South Africa is the only wine-producing country globally that is not allowed to export.
CAPE TOWN - South Africa's wine industry loses R200 million weekly on exports.
Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma last week announced that the transportation of wine from cellar to ports was banned as part of amendments to COVID-19 lockdown regulations.
Under initial lockdown rules, the transportation of wine was allowed.
Vinpro executive director, Rico Basson, said that there was no consultation with the sector ahead of the announcement.
"We got a directive on Thursday afternoon at 3pm to say: 'Stop everything.' On Friday morning we had to once again inform our international market that we cannot supply. We have been lobbying extensively. On Friday, we sought legal counsel and I still do not have an answer which is very difficult to explain to producers and workers out there."
Basson stressed that the financial pressure at a farming level was mounting.
"We have 40,000 farmworkers with three or four dependants, which makes 160,000 people that at the moment our producers are still paying because a lot of those workers are permanent in our case but no business can last without cash flow for six weeks."
WATCH: COVID-19 Situation Desk - 21 April 2020 AM
