Lockdown: Over 5,000 foreign nationals repatriated from CT in April
The visitors returned to eight different countries including Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, France and the United States.
CAPE TOWN – More than 5,000 foreign nationals have been repatriated from Cape Town in since the start of April.
According to the German Consulate General, there were almost 4,000 German tourists in the Western Cape at the start of the national lockdown.
By Thursday this week, all of them – plus another 400 people from other European countries – will have been repatriated.
Finance and Economic Opportunities MEC David Maynier said officials from the tourism sector played an integral role in the repatriation process making sure tourists were well taken care of so that they would consider returning when South Africa was ready to reopen its borders.
“They ensured that each visitor was given a farewell note wishing them a safe and speedy trip home. It’s these little touches that always make Cape Town and the Western Cape a great place to visit.”
More repatriation flights are scheduled to leave the province soon.
