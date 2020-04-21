Lesotho’s police minister charged with buying booze during lockdown

Minister Lehlohonolo Moramotse and two other men can be seen on CCTV video carrying boxes from a liquor store into a vehicle.

JOHANNESBURG – Lesotho Police Minister Lehlohonolo Moramotse has been charged with contravening COVID-19 regulations for allegedly buying whiskey during the lockdown in that country.

Moramotse has appeared at the Maseru Magistrates Court where he was formally charged with contravention of the law, that his police force is expected to enforce during the state of emergency and lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19.

His charge sheet lists two boxes of whiskey as the merchandise that he illegally purchased.

Police are yet to confirm whether the men who bought the alcohol with Moramotse and those who illegally sold them the alcohol will also be charged or if any will turn state witness.