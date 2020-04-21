Lawyers explain reasons for taking case of Alex man allegedly killed by SANDF
Collins Khosa's family claimed that he died after being assaulted by SANDF members in his home earlier this month during lockdown operations.
JOHANNESBURG - Lawyers representing the family of a man killed allegedly by SANDF members in Alexandra said that they'd taken up the case because there are many South Africans who had died allegedly at the hands of soldiers.
Attorney Wikus Steyl said that they had approached the Constitutional Court to seek justice.
"Our stance is that we should go to the Constitutional Court as soon as possible because their judgment is applicable to the country. If we only focus on individual instances in different provinces, we'll have to go to that High Court first and no doubt the government will appeal to the Supreme Court of Appeal and eventually we'll go to the Constitutional Court."
Police are investigating the matter and Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula described the incident as deeply regrettable.
