Lawyers approach ConCourt after Alex man killed allegedly by soldiers

CAPE TOWN - Lawyers have on Tuesday approached the Constitutional Court to deal with killing of a civilian allegedly by soldiers during a lockdown operation in Alexandra in Joburg.

Collins Khosa's family claims he died after being assaulted by the South African National Defence Force members in his home earlier this month.

Attorney Wikus Steyl explained why they had approached the Constitutional Court: “Ours is that we should go to the Constitutional Court as soon as possible because this judgment is critical to the country but there is no doubt that government will appeal this but we will be going to the Constitutional Court.”