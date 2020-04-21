Langeveldt pleased with how bowlers stepped up

The Proteas bounced back from a disappointing overall showing against England with a 3-0 ODI series whitewash against Australia in March.

JOHANNESBURG - Proteas bowling coach Charl Langeveldt said while there was still a lot of work to do, there was a marked improvement in the bowling unit over the course of the summer.

South Africa played home series against England and Australia before there tour of India was cut short by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Proteas bounced back from a disappointing overall showing against England with a 3-0 ODI series whitewash against Australia in March.

South Africa managed that feat without the services of premier fast bowler Kagiso Rabada, who missed the series through a groin injury.

Langeveldt said it was good to see other bowlers step up in Rabada’s absence.

“He [Rabada] is a match-winner and, when you lose a guy like that, it is difficult to replace him. In saying that, guys like Lutho Sipamla, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi and others really bowled well as a unit and we showed that we can compete at international level with a young bowling attack”, he said.

Langeveldt, who is in his second stint as bowling coach, also said it was good to see how the bowlers developed over such a short period of time.

“Guys assessing conditions on the field making the assessment with the captain, adjusting to conditions, I think that was really awesome. I think most of these guys come from domestic cricket and haven't played a lot of international cricket, so it showed a lot of maturity and I think that for us is a real plus point going forward,” he said.

With the country still on lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, Langeveldt said he was enjoying his time at home with family.

“The last couple of years has been hectic, you know, being with Afghanistan, and then just coming back and being part of Cricket South Africa has been brilliant but in saying that, the last two series were in South Africa but you are also away in other provinces so it may be difficult for them,” he said.