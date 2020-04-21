KZN has plan outside Sisulu's informal settlement de-densification strategy
Premier Sihle Zikalala said the province was carrying on with its own programme, outside of the national department's de-densification plan, and it had alerted Minister Lindiwe Sisulu.
DURBAN – KwaZulu-Natal authorities said instead of de-densifying the province’s 729 informal settlements, they would supply sanitisation products to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
Government authorities in the province say they had their own long-term housing programmes, which would resume after the national lockdown.
Earlier this month, Human Settlements Minister Lindiwe Sisulu announced that – in a bid to contain the spread of the coronavirus – five informal settlements in the country would be de-densified and residents would be moved to areas identified by the state.
Kennedy Road in KZN was among the five areas she mentioned.
However, civil society organisations in the province rejected Sisulu’s plan, calling it an attempt to forcefully remove shack dwellers and place them in transit camps.
Premier Sihle Zikalala said the province was carrying on with its own programme and it had alerted Minister Sisulu.
“We have a programme here of building about 320,000 houses, and this what we are doing for the wards. That’s massive. But we are also creating an avenue for those who want to build so they can lease.”
The de-densification programme is expected to be implemented in Gauteng, the Eastern Cape and the Western Cape.
More in Local
-
Can the 2020 academic year be saved? – Nzimande and team brief Parly committee
-
Steenhuisen: Impact of COVID-19 to be felt for at least 2 years
-
Why you should wear a cloth mask & how to do so correctly
-
EC ANC chief whip resigns after being arrested for drunk driving
-
SAHRC: City of Joburg agrees to halt housing demolitions in Lawley
-
Police yet to make arrests for the assault, burning of Khayelitsha man
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.