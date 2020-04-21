KZN has plan outside Sisulu's informal settlement de-densification strategy

Premier Sihle Zikalala said the province was carrying on with its own programme, outside of the national department's de-densification plan, and it had alerted Minister Lindiwe Sisulu.

DURBAN – KwaZulu-Natal authorities said instead of de-densifying the province’s 729 informal settlements, they would supply sanitisation products to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Government authorities in the province say they had their own long-term housing programmes, which would resume after the national lockdown.

Earlier this month, Human Settlements Minister Lindiwe Sisulu announced that – in a bid to contain the spread of the coronavirus – five informal settlements in the country would be de-densified and residents would be moved to areas identified by the state.

Kennedy Road in KZN was among the five areas she mentioned.

However, civil society organisations in the province rejected Sisulu’s plan, calling it an attempt to forcefully remove shack dwellers and place them in transit camps.

“We have a programme here of building about 320,000 houses, and this what we are doing for the wards. That’s massive. But we are also creating an avenue for those who want to build so they can lease.”

The de-densification programme is expected to be implemented in Gauteng, the Eastern Cape and the Western Cape.