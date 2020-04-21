View all in Latest
Joburg in talks with govt over land invasions during lockdown – Makhubo

On Monday, Makhubo visited Lawley, south of Johannesburg, after over 80 shacks were destroyed by the Red Ants last week.

Geoff Makhubo. Picture: Twitter/@Geoff_Makhubo
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Joburg Mayor Geoff Makhubo on Monday said the city was in talks with the province and national government on how to deal with the rise in land invasions during the lockdown period.

On Monday, Makhubo visited Lawley, south of Johannesburg, after over 80 shacks were destroyed by the Red Ants last week.

At least five people, including a South African National Defence Force (SANDF) member, were arrested in connection with land grabs in the area.

Makhubo said law enforcement authorities were working to track down a syndicate that was taking advantage of the city’s poor and vulnerable residents.

“Who are paying between R1,500 for a stand that they will never own to up to R4,000 if you’ve got a shack,” Makhubo said.

The mayor said the city would not tolerate continuous illegal land invasions in some informal settlements even during this lockdown period.

“Because what there are doing now is taking advantage of the call not to evict,” he said.

Makhubo said officials were following up on information that could lead to the arrest of more people involved in illegal land occupations after five suspects including an SANDF member were arrested on Monday.

