Inmates complaining about COVID-19 measures being opportunistic - dept
The prisoners said that did not feel safe behind bars and claimed that measures put in place to curb a possible outbreak were inadequate.
JOHANNESBURG - Inmates crying foul over the Correctional Services Department’s response to COVID-19 are being accused of trying to find a get-out-of-jail-free pass.
The prisoners said on Monday that they did not feel safe behind bars, and claimed that measures put in place to curb a possible outbreak were inadequate.
There are now more than 90 cases of COVID-19 in the country’s jails.
But the Correctional Services Department said the inmates were being opportunistic and were trying to force authorities to release them en masse.
Some prisoners claim the Correctional Services Department is failing to ensure they are safe from contracting COVID-19 while in jail. One inmate, who cannot be named, said that there weren't enough resources to shield them against spreading the virus.
"We get one [bar of] soap to wash ourselves and to wash our clothes. Those are issues of serious concern."
But the Correctional Services Department said that the prisoners were being disingenuous.
Spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said that the situation was under control.
"We have a clear policy and we are implementing it."
With the large number of prisoners and staffers having been infected with the virus, the department said it was doing all it could to protect staff and inmates.
WATCH: COVID-19 Situation Desk - 20 April 2020 PM
For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.
More in Local
-
Parliament to officially resume business through virtual meetings
-
Top EC ANC official set for bail application after breaching lockdown
-
COVID-19 deaths: Nafupa calls on govt to train more undertakers
-
USAf: All universities will restructure 2020 academic year
-
Jacob Zuma's new lawyer says his services not for free
-
CARTOON: Roast Chicken, Chardonnay and a dash of Perspective
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.