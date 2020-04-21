View all in Latest
Four people due in court for looting delivery trucks in CT

In a series of incidents in the Cape Metro on Monday, food and goods trucks were targeted.

A gavel. Picture: SAPS/facebook.com
A gavel. Picture: SAPS/facebook.com
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Four people will appear in court soon for looting trucks in Bishop Lavis.

In a series of incidents in the Cape Metro on Monday, food and goods trucks were targeted.

Two truck drivers were hurt when their vehicles were stoned along Robert Sobukwe Drive yesterday.

The police said that two of the suspects will be charged of public violence and the other two for possession of stolen goods.

Officers had their hands full yesterday as they attended to various incidents of looting.

In Bishop Lavis, four delivery trucks were pelted with stones and robbed of their cargo.

Two of them were transporting food parcels to bring relief to the community.

In a cellphone video of the incident, people are seen throwing food parcels from a Value truck to crowd of people who're scrambling to get their hands on the plastic bags.

In another video of the area taken a few hours later, people are seen at a Checkers truck with food items in their hands as they flee from police.

Two trucks were also stoned and looted on Robert Sobukwe Drive yesterday afternoon. The drivers of both trucks were hurt.

The police's Noloyiso Rwexana: "Delivery truck drivers are warned to be cautious when visiting the area. Certain routes may be affected or closed due to the situation."

As the lockdown drags on, there have been increasing reports of food shops and liquor stores being looted in certain areas.

At the same time, there have been calls to intensify food relief delivery to communities who're unable to make the daily wages the depend on and provide for their families.

WATCH: COVID-19 Situation Desk - 20 April 2020 PM

For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.

