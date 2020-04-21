eSwatini COVID-19 infections now at 24, with 1 death

The country's minister of health said investigations were being conducted to determine how a woman from Manzini contracted the virus even though she didn’t travel or come into contact with anyone known to be positive.

JOHANNESBURG - eSwatini is puzzled by one of its two new confirmed cases of COVID-19, a 60-year-old woman with no travel history who doesn’t know any confirmed patient.

Minister of Health Lizzie Nkosi said their total number of cases in the country now stood at 24, eight patients had recovered while one died.

Nkosi said investigations were being conducted to determine how the woman of Manzini contracted the virus even though she didn’t travel or come into contact with anyone known to be positive.

The case could mean that the patient came into contact with someone who’s asymptomatic or was yet to show any symptoms.

The other new case was a 33-year-old male who came in contact with a known case.

As eSwatini intensified contact tracing, Nkosi said 13 patients were undergoing treatment, and the two new patients were admitted on Monday.