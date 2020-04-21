Denosa rejects COVID-19 regulation allowing redeployment of medical staff

The regulations, which give government sweeping rights to redeploy nurses, doctors, and other medical staff, were published the day before the start of the Easter long weekend.

JOHANNESBURG – Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa (Denosa) has rejected the new regulations, giving government sweeping powers to redeploy doctors, nurses and other health care personnel to combat COVID-19.

The union on Tuesday said this was because they were not consulted.

They give health authorities powers to move personnel from one facility to another, to quarantine sites, or another town or another province, where the skills are needed the most.

Denosa president Simon Hlungwani said: “We haven’t been consulted, though we have seen the regulations. But the process, they had not consulted in terms of how it unfolded.”