COVID-19: SA anticipates answers to battered economy, but will it be enough?
President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to address South Africans, many of whom have been left without an income, after meeting with his Cabinet to discuss the country's socio-economic response to COVID-19.
JOHANNESBURG – As South Africans anticipate President Cyril Ramaphosa's national address, some economists say the government should have a post-COVID-19 plan.
Cabinet met on Monday to discuss interventions to ease the socio-economic impact of the nationwide lockdown, which has limited many businesses from operating – resulting in job cuts.
Government has committed R41 billion towards COVID- 19 relief measures.
Many South Africans have been left without an income resulting in a looming economic crisis and a recession.
South Africans are looking to government to come and announce robust plans to ensure the country's already battered economy stays afloat.
Lockdown restrictions mean that certain sectors of society can't operate during this period and depend on relief from the government.
Senior research fellow at the University of Oxford Dr. Kate Orkin said there needed to be measures to ensure that more people didn't fall into extreme poverty.
“This isn’t only about a humane response, although obviously it is that, it's about a long term investment in not losing many of the gains we have made with the social grants system over time.”
Meanwhile, the Institute for Economic Justice said the R41 billion rescue package was insufficient.
The institute's Neil Coleman said: “We need a rescue package of roundabout R500 billion in the medium term. Currently, the rescue package of South Africa is one-tenth of that.”
Tuesday night's address is expected to make sure some areas of the economy begin to operate once again.
