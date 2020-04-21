COVID-19 quick insights from 20 April

More than 1,000 people officially recovering from the coronavirus in South Africa but infections climb to 3,300, with 58 deaths. Lockdown has highlighted the deep inequalities in South African society, with food relief now a big issue for government.

CAPE TOWN - More than 1,000 people officially recovering from the coronavirus in South Africa but infections climb to 3,300, with 58 deaths. Lockdown has highlighted the deep inequalities in South African society, with food relief now a big issue for government.

DAY 25 OF LOCKDOWN

BY THE NUMBERS

• Total confirmed infections since the virus first appeared now stands at 3,300 – that's a jump of 142 since Sunday.

• 4 more deaths have been recorded, with the total now standing at 58.

• 1,055 people are now officially listed as recovered.

• The Western Cape has also recorded its first prison outbreak – with the Worcester Correctional Facility reporting 20 officials and one inmate are confirmed positive – that brings the total number of cases in prisons nationwide to 111.

• A total of 121,510 patients have been tested (that’s a jump of 6,799 from Sunday – 70% of the new tests were conducted in the public sector).

THE HUNGER GAMES

• As the lockdown grinds on, it’s only serving to highlight the extreme inequality in our society.

• Whilst the middle-class rage about the sudden withdrawal of rotisserie chickens, people on a daily or casual wage are literally going hungry.

• Government gazetted the ban on the sale of hot foods – incurring the ire of business group Sakeliga – who had sought legal opinion on the issue of the sale of hot food, and claim government had promised to discuss it with them.

• At the same time, in Cape Town, several incidents of looting, targeting food trucks. In Bishop Lavis, looters targeted a checkers truck, and two other delivery vehicles that were, ironically, transporting food parcels for distribution in the area. In the afternoon, two delivery trucks were stoned on Robert Sobukwe Drive, and looted. Both drivers were hurt in the incidents.

• The ANC’s National Working Committee met on Monday to discuss the impact of the virus and lockdown, issuing a statement this evening headlined “We must do whatever it takes”, amongst various other observations, it notes the need for more efficient and comprehensive ways to ensure people don’t go hungry.

SAPS AND SANDF BEHAVING BADLY

• Police watchdog IPID is investigating the death of a Soweto man, who was allegedly assaulted by police three days ago. This is the latest complaint against the police and the SANDF relating to brutality and overreach.

• 5 SAPS members were arrested at Phuthaditjhaba after they were caught drinking at a tavern whilst on duty.

• An SANDF member was arrested in connection with the land invasion in Lawley.

PARLIAMENT GETS BACK TO BUSINESS

• Parliamentary committees will spin up again on Tuesday – all virtually of course.

• Parliament’s presiding officers ordered MPs back to work last week.

• On Tuesday they’ll start committee meetings – though it’s likely most of the work done will either be urgent or COVID-19-related.

• In case you’re wondering, they’ll be using Microsoft Teams for their meetings.

GBV UNDER LOCKDOWN

• Sonke Gender Justice briefed on Monday afternoon on stats related to gender-based violence – they are finding it difficult to assess the depth of gender-based violence under lockdown for various reasons.

• They flagged the difficulty associated with leaving the home to go an report an assault or rape – when a survivor might get stopped in the street and asked by SAPS or SANDF members why they are out and where they are going.

• Say in the first two weeks there was a large uptick in reports of domestic violence though.

• Pointed to food security as being a huge issue, and also underlined the need to make sanitary pads available to those women in need of them. (They are not included as part of food relief parcels, and it’s often difficult to find them at local spaza shops).

• Hunger is the single most pressing issue right now with a high number of women vulnerable and without access to food – people are waiting for days or weeks for relief.

GLOBALLY

• New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio warned it could be weeks, or even months before reopens after its lockdown – blaming a lack of widespread testing.

• Around 2,500 people rallied at the Washington state capitol Sunday - to protest their Democratic governor’s stay-at-home order, and flouting a ban on gatherings of 50 or more.



• US President Donald Trump last week tweeted support for similar rallies in Michigan, Minnesota and Virginia, encouraging protesters to “LIBERATE!” their states from social distancing rules.

• School kids in Germany have gone back to class to take their final exams. Schools have begun to reopen after being shut last month to curb the spread of the virus.

• The Czech Republic is also relaxing its lockdown – with farmers markets, craft shops, car dealerships and dog grooming salons re-opening.



• And one upside of the COVID-19 lockdowns in Europe is a virtual disappearance of the seasonal flu as restrictions on movement and gathering cut down transmission.