View all in Latest
View all in Local
View all in Coronavirus
View all in Politics
View all in Opinion
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
Go

COVID-19 hot spots will determine whether lockdown lifted – testing committee

Tuesday is day 26 of home confinement for South Africans and those who can are working from home, while those who can’t face an uncertain future.

The Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku with teams of field workers in Ekurhuleni District, Glen Marikana Informal settlement to form part of the screening and testing campaign aimed to combat the spread of COVID-19 on 17 April 2020. Pictures: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
The Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku with teams of field workers in Ekurhuleni District, Glen Marikana Informal settlement to form part of the screening and testing campaign aimed to combat the spread of COVID-19 on 17 April 2020. Pictures: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Ministerial Advisory Committee on COVID-19 said on Tuesday that the number of infections in hot spot areas would determine if the nationwide lockdown would be extended again.

Tuesday is day 26 of home confinement for South Africans and those who can are working from home, while those who can’t face an uncertain future.

With testing being ramped in many communities across the country, there's some good news with over 1,000 people having recovered from the virus in SA. Of the 3,300 confirmed cases on home soil, 58 people died.

Professor Koleka Mlisana is the chairperson of the testing committee.

“Remember we are all concerned about the economy of the country. As the testing is being ramped up, we will then have an idea where are the hot spots and where the risk is low and how best do we relax the lockdown but we still have a few days to do that,” Mlisana said.

WATCH: COVID-19 Situation Desk - 20 April 2020 PM

For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA