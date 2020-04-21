COVID-19 deaths: Nafupa calls on govt to train more undertakers
JOHANNESBURG - The National Funeral Practitioners Association of South Africa (Nafupa) is warning if South Africa goes the route of Italy, the United Kingdom, and the United States, burial businesses would not be able to cope.
Globally, more than 170,000 people died from coronavirus (COVID-19) since the outbreak in China late last year. In South Africa, 58 people already died out of 3,300 cases.
In the US, Italy, and the UK, undertakers were battling to deal with the high number of daily deaths with strict regulations in place to prevent the spread of the virus.
Vuyo Mabindisa from Nafupa said if the experts are right in their predication of more virus-related deaths to come, South Africa would not have enough qualified undertakers who are trained to deal specifically with COVID-19.
“In terms of the compliance, [our] members are very few who can comply to deal with COVID-19. But it is ongoing training to those undertakers that the government seek them to help in an emergency,” he said.
Mabindisa said it was government’s responsibility to make sure undertakers complied with the regulations to deal with COVID-19 cases.
To be compliant undertakers need the right personal protective equipment and facilities to keep bodies.
Nafupa called on government to train more undertakers faster to avoid overwhelming the system as seen in other countries.
WATCH: Funeral ‘etiquette’ amidst COVID-19 outbreak
For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.
