Can the 2020 academic year be saved? – Nzimande and team brief Parly committee
The Higher Education Department said further delays to the academic calendar due to the COVID-19 pandemic could also impact the completion of the 2021 academic year.
JOHANNESBURG – Minister Blade Nzimande, together with others in the sector, briefed Parliament’s Higher Education Portfolio Committee on plans to rescue the 2020 academic year.
On Tuesday, the Department of Higher Education said further delays to the academic calendar due to the COVID-19 pandemic could also impact the completion of the 2021 academic year.
The sector said it was working with the Department of Basic Education to re-organise this year’s academic calendar.
Deputy Director-General Diane Parker said plans were also under way to resume contact learning when the lockdown is lifted.
“It’s to ensure that there is proper environmental cleaning of campuses and residences and that is happening on campus sites.”
But for now, the higher education department said it was prioritising a return to learning and teaching through primary online and remote methodologies from next month.
