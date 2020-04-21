View all in Latest
View all in Local
View all in Coronavirus
View all in Politics
View all in Opinion
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
Go

Can the 2020 academic year be saved? – Nzimande and team brief Parly committee

The Higher Education Department said further delays to the academic calendar due to the COVID-19 pandemic could also impact the completion of the 2021 academic year.

Minister of Higher Education, Science and Technology Blade Nzimande at an inter-ministerial briefing on 24 March 2020 detailing how government will respond ahead of and during the 21-day lockdown announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN.
Minister of Higher Education, Science and Technology Blade Nzimande at an inter-ministerial briefing on 24 March 2020 detailing how government will respond ahead of and during the 21-day lockdown announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN.
38 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Minister Blade Nzimande, together with others in the sector, briefed Parliament’s Higher Education Portfolio Committee on plans to rescue the 2020 academic year.

On Tuesday, the Department of Higher Education said further delays to the academic calendar due to the COVID-19 pandemic could also impact the completion of the 2021 academic year.

The sector said it was working with the Department of Basic Education to re-organise this year’s academic calendar.

Deputy Director-General Diane Parker said plans were also under way to resume contact learning when the lockdown is lifted.

“It’s to ensure that there is proper environmental cleaning of campuses and residences and that is happening on campus sites.”

But for now, the higher education department said it was prioritising a return to learning and teaching through primary online and remote methodologies from next month.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA