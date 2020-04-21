25 more suspects arrested in Gauteng for school burglaries
The majority were arrested by the team of detectives appointed by provincial police commissioner Elias Mawela to trace those behind the spate of burglaries, vandalism and arson at Gauteng schools during the lockdown.
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police have arrested 25 more suspects for school burglaries in the province, bringing the total number of people now in custody to 66.
Ten of the latest suspects were handcuffed in Johannesburg, with nine in Tshwane and six in Ekurhuleni.
The police's Mavela Masondo: "The latest two suspects were apprehended with help of the community of Orlando in Soweto on Saturday. These suspects, who are aged 36 and 25, were found red-handed inside the school premises."
