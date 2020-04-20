Zimbabwe extends COVID-19 lockdown by two weeks
The southern African country has so far recorded 25 cases of the respiratory disease, including three fatalities.
HARARE - Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Sunday extended by two weeks a lockdown imposed on March 30 to curb the spread of COVID-19 which has killed three in the country.
"Government has decided to extend with immediate effect the lockdown by a further 14 days," Mnangagwa told journalists at State House in the capital.
"The country is yet to meet the conditions for lifting the lockdown announced by the World Health Organisation (WHO)."
The WHO stipulated that infections should be declining and there should be adequate and well-equipped treatment and quarantining facilities before measures should be relaxed.
The southern African country has so far recorded 25 cases of the respiratory disease, including three fatalities.
Even before the virus, Zimbabwe was already battling with an ailing health system suffering from mass shortages of medicines and equipment and strikes by doctors and nurses.
The government has been taken to court by the union for healthcare workers which accuses it of failing to provide doctors working on the frontline of the pandemic with protective gear.
Mnangagwa announced that government has decided to allow the mining sector to "resume or scale up their operations," as a reprieve because it is aware of the need to "keep the economy running, "be it at subdued levels".
Zimbabwe on Saturday observed its 40th anniversary of independence without the usual spectacle of celebrations.
On the anniversary Mnangagwa, who had initially imposed a three-week lockdown that will now lapse at the end of April thanks to the extension, thanked citizens and donor countries "for the collective response" in trying to fighting the pandemic.
"May this national character continue to grow and flourish," he added.
More in Africa
-
44 jihadists found dead in Chad prison – Prosecutor
-
Mali set for election runoff, despite virus and jihadist threats
-
Kodwa, Radebe & Mashego-Dlamini to visit Lesotho after army deployment
-
Malawi court blocks coronavirus lockdown
-
Zimbabwe celebrates independence under lockdown, is extension on the cards?
-
Lesotho concourt found Thabane acted irrationally in suspending parliament
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.