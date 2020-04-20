Zimbabwe declares media an essential service during COVID-19 lockdown

According to an official government notice, all journalists and employees of media houses have now been included on the list of essential workers.

JOHANNESBURG – Zimbabwe’s journalists have been officially designated as an essential service after several arrests during the first three weeks of lockdown.

The lockdown, imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus, has been extended by two weeks by President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who made the announcement on Sunday.

Today, we announced the extension of the lockdown by 14 days. This is necessary & unavoidable. Adjustments have been made in the manufacturing & mining sectors with support schemes for the most vulnerable families. Together, we will defeat this pandemic! pic.twitter.com/wSJnvHqXHn — President of Zimbabwe (@edmnangagwa) April 19, 2020

Newspaper vendors are also exempt from the lockdown.

Rights groups said at least five journalists and four newspaper vendors were arrested during the first few days of Zimbabwe's lockdown that began on 30 March.

Some of the journalists were detained for carrying press cards issued last year because the media commission hadn’t got round to issuing new ones before the lockdown started.