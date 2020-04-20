WC govt to increase COVID-19 screening, testing in communities

Healthcare workers are expected to descend on areas across the City of Cape Town, the Southern Cape, Cape Winelands, and the West Coast.

CAPE TOWN - Amid a drastic rise in the number of COVID-19 infections, authorities in the Western Cape are ramping up screening and testing on Monday.

Healthcare workers were expected to descend on areas across the City of Cape Town, the Southern Cape, Cape Winelands, and the West Coast.

The number of cases in the province rose to 868. The Western Cape also recorded another COVID-19 death, bringing the total number to 16.

It remains the province with the second-highest number of infections in the country. So far, just over 16,000 tests have been done.

On Monday, the focus was expected to shift to areas like Goodwood, Kuilsriver, Manenberg, Hermanus, and Grabouw.

“The president’s coordinating council over the weekend is starting to talk about the post-lockdown environment and we starting to develop what our new normal will look like. Obviously, it won’t be everything normal and people who are at risk will definitely still be on lockdown,” said Premier Alan Winde.

There were now 38 patients in hospital, 12 of them in intensive care. The bulk of the infection cases – 725 - were in the Cape Metro.

The Overberg region had 12 confirmed cases and the West Coast only eight. There was some good news, 215 people recovered from the virus.

