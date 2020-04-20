UN seeks $90 mn for Mideast children as virus deepens poverty
"The region has the biggest number of children in need in the world due to ongoing conflicts and wars," said Ted Chaiban, UNICEF director for the Middle East and North Africa, in a statement.
AMMAN - The UN children's agency on Monday appealed for $92.4 million in new funds for the Middle East and North Africa to help combat the effects of coronavirus on already poverty-stricken areas.
"The region has the biggest number of children in need in the world due to ongoing conflicts and wars," said Ted Chaiban, UNICEF director for the Middle East and North Africa, in a statement.
The combination of a lack of "or inadequate basic services, years of conflict, poverty, deprivation and now COVID-19 are hitting vulnerable children the most, making their hard lives simply unbearable," he added.
Nearly 25 million children across the region are in need, including many who are refugees and internally displaced, the statement said.
The majority were uprooted due to armed conflicts in Iraq, Libya, the Palestinian territories, Sudan, Syria and Yemen, it said.
The devastating effects of population lockdowns -- introduced to forestall the spread of coronavirus -- on employment and business will drag around eight million more people into poverty regionally, an estimated half of them children, UNICEF added.
Around 110 million children are now stuck at home rather than in school, it said.
The agency was therefore working with education ministries across the region on "distant learning programmes and... making material available on radio, TV and online platforms" for continuity of learning.
It also said it was focusing on distributing printed copies of learning materials for "vulnerable communities".
More in World
-
VW agrees 620 mln euros payout to German
-
Australia to force Google, Facebook to pay for news content
-
Merkel 'concerned' as Germany inches to reopen
-
New Zealand to ease virus lockdown next week
-
G20 says COVID-19 exposed healthcare's weaknesses, but stays mum on Trump
-
In shadow of coronavirus, Muslims face a Ramadan like never before
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.