View all in Latest
View all in Local
View all in Coronavirus
View all in Politics
View all in Opinion
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 14°C
Go

UN seeks $90 mn for Mideast children as virus deepens poverty

"The region has the biggest number of children in need in the world due to ongoing conflicts and wars," said Ted Chaiban, UNICEF director for the Middle East and North Africa, in a statement.

Picture: @UNFCCC/Twitter.
Picture: @UNFCCC/Twitter.
41 minutes ago

AMMAN - The UN children's agency on Monday appealed for $92.4 million in new funds for the Middle East and North Africa to help combat the effects of coronavirus on already poverty-stricken areas.

"The region has the biggest number of children in need in the world due to ongoing conflicts and wars," said Ted Chaiban, UNICEF director for the Middle East and North Africa, in a statement.

The combination of a lack of "or inadequate basic services, years of conflict, poverty, deprivation and now COVID-19 are hitting vulnerable children the most, making their hard lives simply unbearable," he added.

Nearly 25 million children across the region are in need, including many who are refugees and internally displaced, the statement said.

The majority were uprooted due to armed conflicts in Iraq, Libya, the Palestinian territories, Sudan, Syria and Yemen, it said.

The devastating effects of population lockdowns -- introduced to forestall the spread of coronavirus -- on employment and business will drag around eight million more people into poverty regionally, an estimated half of them children, UNICEF added.

Around 110 million children are now stuck at home rather than in school, it said.

The agency was therefore working with education ministries across the region on "distant learning programmes and... making material available on radio, TV and online platforms" for continuity of learning.

It also said it was focusing on distributing printed copies of learning materials for "vulnerable communities".

Timeline

More in World

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA