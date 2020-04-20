Drivers wounded, trucks looted in Bishop Lavis protest

WC police are investigating after two trucks were attacked by protesters in Bishop Lavis, while at the weekend five police vehicles were damaged in Manenberg.

CAPE TOWN – Two truck drivers have been wounded during a protest in Bishop Lavis on Monday.

One has been taken to a medical facility and the other was treated on the scene.

Demonstrators had barricaded Robert Sobukwe Drive and threw stones at the two trucks.

The Police's Noloyiso Rwexana said: “Bishop Lavis police are investigating cases of malicious damage to property following an incident where two trucks were pelted with stones. The police are following leads in an effort to bring the perpetrators to book.”

ARRESTS AFTER A THIRD TRUCK WAS LOOTED IN BISHOP LAVIS

At least four people have been arrested after three trucks carrying food parcels were looted in Bishop Lavis.

In a cellphone video on Monday, people are seen throwing food parcels from the truck to a crowd scrambling to get their hands on the plastic bags filled with essentials.

Councillor Angus McKenzie, who witnessed the looting, said: “The vehicle had been stolen and had come to a stop. A rush of people from the area ran there and started looting the truck. In the truck were [many] food parcels.”

McKenzie said a third truck was looted a short while later.

“Another Checkers truck was being looted in the very same area where the Value truck was looted today. It’s completely unacceptable. It’s pure thuggery.”

Rwexana said officers responded to the incidents and made arrests.

“Two suspects - aged 23 and 28 - male and female were arrested for public violence while two other suspects were arrested for possession of presumed stolen property.”

It's not yet clear who the provider of the looted food parcels is.

At the same time, police have intensified operations in Manenberg after violent clashes this weekend.

Community members attacked police after a man was arrested for being in possession of drugs.

The police's Novela Potelwa said police vehicles were pelted with stones.

“Five vehicles were damaged and as a result, 17 people between the age of 16 and 46 were arrested. An appeal is made to communities to desist from such attacks; the police will not hesitate to make arrests.”