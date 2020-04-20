Drivers wounded, trucks looted in Bishop Lavis protest
WC police are investigating after two trucks were attacked by protesters in Bishop Lavis, while at the weekend five police vehicles were damaged in Manenberg.
CAPE TOWN – Two truck drivers have been wounded during a protest in Bishop Lavis on Monday.
One has been taken to a medical facility and the other was treated on the scene.
Demonstrators had barricaded Robert Sobukwe Drive and threw stones at the two trucks.
The Police's Noloyiso Rwexana said: “Bishop Lavis police are investigating cases of malicious damage to property following an incident where two trucks were pelted with stones. The police are following leads in an effort to bring the perpetrators to book.”
ARRESTS AFTER A THIRD TRUCK WAS LOOTED IN BISHOP LAVIS
At least four people have been arrested after three trucks carrying food parcels were looted in Bishop Lavis.
In a cellphone video on Monday, people are seen throwing food parcels from the truck to a crowd scrambling to get their hands on the plastic bags filled with essentials.
Councillor Angus McKenzie, who witnessed the looting, said: “The vehicle had been stolen and had come to a stop. A rush of people from the area ran there and started looting the truck. In the truck were [many] food parcels.”
McKenzie said a third truck was looted a short while later.
“Another Checkers truck was being looted in the very same area where the Value truck was looted today. It’s completely unacceptable. It’s pure thuggery.”
Rwexana said officers responded to the incidents and made arrests.
“Two suspects - aged 23 and 28 - male and female were arrested for public violence while two other suspects were arrested for possession of presumed stolen property.”
It's not yet clear who the provider of the looted food parcels is.
Another truck looted for food today, this time a @CheckersSA truck in Bishop Lavis, Cape Town. #COVID19SouthAfrica #COVIDー19 #Covid_19SA #COVID19 #LockdownSA pic.twitter.com/P42RaBe5mc— Ian Cameron (@IanCameron23) April 20, 2020
At the same time, police have intensified operations in Manenberg after violent clashes this weekend.
Community members attacked police after a man was arrested for being in possession of drugs.
The police's Novela Potelwa said police vehicles were pelted with stones.
“Five vehicles were damaged and as a result, 17 people between the age of 16 and 46 were arrested. An appeal is made to communities to desist from such attacks; the police will not hesitate to make arrests.”
More in Local
-
Boycott e-learning until all students are brought on board - Sascoc
-
Several NPA officials in the Eastern Cape ordered into quarantine
-
Abuti bula boot: Man caught 'smuggling' girlfriend from GP to MP in car boot
-
Govt officially bans selling of prepared food amid COVID-19 lockdown
-
SAPS probe motive behind murder of Ruyerwacht resident (85)
-
EC ANC chief whip in court for drunk driving, breaking lockdown rules
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.