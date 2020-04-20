SA to participate in the inaugural Fifa eNations Stay n Play Cup

The Fifa eNations Stay and Play Cup is designed to encourage players and fans to stay at home during the rampant COVID-19.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa has been invited to participate in Fifa’s inaugural eNations Stay and Play Cup which will pit some of the world’s top gamers playing with top footballers globally.

Fifa with their partner Electronic Arts (EA Sports) have created an online competition for nations during the lockdown affecting most countries whose competitions have been suspended.

In the launch event, that will kick-off on Tuesday, 21 April 2020, South Africa’s team, known as eBafana Bafana, will comprise of Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns player Sibusiso Vilakazi, Proteas fast bowler Kagiso Rabada, musician Cassper Nyovest and well-known gamer, Thabo” Yvng Savage” Moloi.

This is also done to support WHO in their fight against the coronavirus.

Inqaku FC (PTY) Ltd in a licensed partnership with Safa have announced the team to represent South Africa on the Playstation platform, with Thabo Moloi leading the pack. Moloi is a known gamer who has won various competitions and is the current leading South African on the Fifa gaming rankings on PS4.

The tournament has 40 nations broken down in three sections by time zones and the central section, with 25 countries from Europe, Africa and the Middle East. The winners of each section will win a prize money donation awarded to their chosen national charity organisation fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. With its longstanding partnership with Safa, the Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund (NMCF) has been chosen as team South Africa’s charity of choice.

Bafana Bafana midfielder Sibusiso Vilakazi said all players and fans must stay safe during this period but add a voice to protect one another and those that are vulnerable.

“I am excited to still represent my country albeit in a different form of football but happy that I am playing alongside a top gamer. I am are hoping to add the voice in the fight against the coronavirus by joining Fifa to drive the message of staying at home during this lockdown. I hope to fun and fans can watch from home and keep safe,” said Vilakazi.

South Africa’s opening match is on Tuesday 21 April 2020 at 17h00 against the United Arab Emirates.