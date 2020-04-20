View all in Latest
Several NPA officials in the Eastern Cape ordered into quarantine

The NPA officials have been ordered into quarantine after they came into contact with a correctional services official who has tested positive for COVID-19.

FILE: One prosecutor has already tested negative after all the necessary contacts were traced and instructed to self-isolate while they await test results. Picture: EWN.
FILE: One prosecutor has already tested negative after all the necessary contacts were traced and instructed to self-isolate while they await test results. Picture: EWN.
22 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN – Several officials from the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in the Eastern Cape have been ordered into quarantine on Monday.

They had come into contact with a correctional services official who has tested positive for COVID-19.

Two prosecutors had a meeting at the East London prison and the correctional services official had also met with another prosecutor in Komga.

One prosecutor has already tested negative after all the necessary contacts were traced and instructed to self-isolate while they await test results.

However, the National Union of Public Service and Allied Workers (Nehawu) has accused the NPA of exposing prosecutors to COVID-19, knowing there are cases at the East London prison.

The union said prosecutors were forced to go and collect dockets for statistical purposes with their safety overlooked.

The NPA said after becoming aware of the situation, senior public prosecutors communicated with all prosecutors in their clusters, including district court and regional court staff, to keep everyone informed about developments.

The authority said the justice department had arranged for the NPA offices in Komga and East London to be disinfected.

Staff at the East London office will also be screened and tested and contact tracing will be conducted where necessary.

