SAPS probe motive behind murder of Ruyerwacht resident (85)

CAPE TOWN - Police are investigating whether a elderly resident in Ruyterwacht, Cape Town, has been murdered.

Ida Muller's body was found in her house on Saturday.

A murder case has been registered for investigation, but police say a post-mortem would be conducted to determine the cause of the 85-year-old's death.

Her neighbours alerted police after they had not seen her in several days.

The police's Frederick van Wyk said: “The circumstances surrounding an 85-year-old woman, whose body was found in a house in Ruyterwacht are not yet clear. We’ve opened a murder-case investigation and anyone who has any information about this is kindly requested to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.”