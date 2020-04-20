SAPS probe motive behind murder of Ruyerwacht resident (85)
Ida Muller's (85) body was found in her house on Saturday.
CAPE TOWN - Police are investigating whether a elderly resident in Ruyterwacht, Cape Town, has been murdered.
Ida Muller's body was found in her house on Saturday.
A murder case has been registered for investigation, but police say a post-mortem would be conducted to determine the cause of the 85-year-old's death.
Her neighbours alerted police after they had not seen her in several days.
The police's Frederick van Wyk said: “The circumstances surrounding an 85-year-old woman, whose body was found in a house in Ruyterwacht are not yet clear. We’ve opened a murder-case investigation and anyone who has any information about this is kindly requested to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.”
